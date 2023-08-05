2MCE community radio connects our community with a range of information about local community groups and services.
This includes the wide range of services offered by the councils in our broadcast area of Bathurst and Orange.
This Local Government Week, we are highlighting how we connect our community of listeners with the work and services of council, beyond roads, rates and rubbish.
RECENT TUNED IN COLUMNS:
Each week on 2MCE Breakfast, Bathurst Regional Council mayor Robert Taylor provides a summary of what's happening in the local government area.
Recently, this included highlighting events such as a planting along the Macquarie Wambuul River for National Tree Day, a community tour of the Central Tablelands Collections Facility, coffee with a councillor, and funding opportunities available for local sporting organisations and businesses.
Bathurst Library has a weekly segment on Community Drive where librarians provide information and updates on the services, initiatives and activities hosted by the library, such as book talks, family history research and workshops.
Bathurst Regional Art Gallery presents a fortnightly update on Community Drive, showcasing exhibitions, talks and community programs.
Museums Bathurst are also a regular guest on Drive where they promote exhibitions and events hosted by the National Motor Racing Museum, Australian Fossil and Mineral Museum and Rail Museum.
Bathurst Regional Council is also a community-minded sponsor of the station.
Our broadcast area includes Orange and our Community Drive program also features some of the services from Orange City Council.
This includes the programs and activities hosted by Orange City Council through its Community Services division, covering migrant support, Seniors Village Hub, disability services, Youth Hub, mental health services and Aboriginal services.
The program also covers exhibitions and activities at the Orange Regional Gallery and Orange Regional Museum along with Central West Libraries.
There is a diverse range of services offered by our local councils and you can hear about them on 2MCE.
Tune in on 92.3 Bathurst, 94.7 Orange or via 2mce.org.
