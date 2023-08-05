Western Advocate
This is how you can catch up on the latest news from council | Tuned In

By Rebecca Wotzko
August 5 2023 - 12:00pm
Bathurst mayor Robert Taylor appears each week on 2MCE and representatives of Bathurst Library and Bathurst Regional Art Gallery also provide updates to listeners.
2MCE community radio connects our community with a range of information about local community groups and services.

