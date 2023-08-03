HE had a season to remember but Clayton Gallagher wants his 2023-24 campaign in the saddle to be the one where he cracks the triple figure mark.
The jockey finished the 2022-23 racing season third on Racing NSW's country jockey premierships list with 86 victories, only finishing behind Aaron Bullock (175.5) and Ben Looker (118.5).
He's keen to try and maintain has presence towards the top of that premiership race next season and would love to get himself the century.
"That was probably one of my best seasons yet," he said.
"I just had a bit more success and a lot more support from country trainers. One of my biggest supporters around the area is Brett Robb at Dubbo, and outside of that I'm happy to base myself at wherever is available.
"I'm always aiming to go for the 100 in the season. I probably fell a bit behind of that this year with the wet weather and interruptions, so I'd like to aim for that this season."
Gallagher's statistics also made him the 12th most successful jockey overall when including metropolitan, provincial and picnic victories.
He had an 18 per cent strike rate in the saddle and ended the season with a prizemoney total of $1.9 million.
Gallagher saved up one of his best days of the season right for the end.
"I picked up five winners at Warren last week, which was pretty special," he said.
"That's the best day I've ever had. I've had a fair few fours in one day but five was a pretty big achievement."
That July 18 meeting saw him win four of the first five races on the card during a day Gallagher won't forget in a hurry.
It would prove pivotal in getting Gallagher the third spot in the premiership race, keeping him narrowly ahead of Grant Buckley (83).
He finished his season off with a win on A Boy Named Soo at Bathurst on July 25 and then two days later picked up a double at Dubbo with Feirme Prince and Midnight Dream.
Gallagher, 25, was somewhat of a latecomer to the racing scene.
He said it's satisfying to see his work in the tough early years reaping the rewards.
"I've probably been going consistently for around seven years now. I started doing a bit of work when I was 16 but it just took a few years to get myself going," he said.
"Between injuries and a lack of experience I couldn't sit on a horse to save myself, to be honest, so it was pretty much needing a bit of extra education to get myself going through the ranks when I was starting off."
The next meetings in the region will be Gilgandra and Forbes over this Saturday and Sunday respectively.
The feature event will be the $50,000 Forbes Cup, which acts as a qualifier for The Big Dance.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
