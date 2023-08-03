Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

Clayton Gallagher aims even higher after finishing third in Racing NSW jockeys premiership

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
August 3 2023 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

HE had a season to remember but Clayton Gallagher wants his 2023-24 campaign in the saddle to be the one where he cracks the triple figure mark.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.