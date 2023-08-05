Western Advocate
I'm a believer. And I find it hard to understand how some people are not | Eco News

By David Ashton
August 5 2023 - 10:00am
Picture from Shutterstock.
I AM constantly struck by how people I otherwise consider sensible and intelligent say they "don't believe in anthropogenic (mankind-induced) climate change".

