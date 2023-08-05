I AM constantly struck by how people I otherwise consider sensible and intelligent say they "don't believe in anthropogenic (mankind-induced) climate change".
Now I can understand people not believing in Santa Claus, or even not believing in God, because there's not much hard evidence for either.
I can understand why most people believe in following the rules of the road; if you don't, it causes major problems, and there is ample evidence for that, even in these pages!
So I find it very difficult to understand why someone can say "I don't believe we're causing climate change", when there's so much evidence for it.
People will say "the climate's been changing for thousands of years, it's no different now".
I used to think that myself, once. But if you look into it, the evidence that mankind is messing up the climate is overwhelming, and you don't have to look very hard.
Yes, earth's climate has been changing for thousands of years. But barring changes caused by volcanoes burping out gases, or asteroids crashing into us, the changes have been relatively slow.
Look at a graph of the carbon dioxide levels in the atmosphere and you will be struck by how it has quickly risen since about the mid-1800s - which, coincidentally, was the start of the industrial revolution when we started burning coal on a large scale.
The methane levels have done much the same thing, due to our domestication of cows and other animals and their belching and farting.
Prior to that it had far smaller variations for hundreds of thousands of years.
Temperature levels have done much the same thing, due to these "greenhouse gases" warming us up.
There are, of course, the usual conspiracy theorists who say these figures are all cooked up to scare us.
But use reputable sources, like NASA and NOAA in the US, and universities. The peer review processes that they use make it well nigh impossible to present fudged figures.
To publish their data, scientists have to jump through a multitude of hoops, and justify where they got their data and how they interpret it, and some of that is fascinating.
I only wish politicians and others were held to the same standards.
So be a bit critical as to where you get your information. There's an awful lot of bad information around!
