ASPIRING and professional artists of all ages will have their masterpieces on display, showing their support for the Evans Arts Council Art Exhibition.
Kids as young as four have embraced their creative side, producing a range of artworks including drawings, paintings, mixed media and more.
While the adults will also showcase their best work, and nearly all pieces will be available for purchase.
"The art show has been going for around 37 years and it's just been growing and growing," exhibition coordinator Wendy-Lou Tisdell said.
"We get people from all over, from Sydney and Woolongong, Orange and Dubbo."
Ms Tisdell said it's really encouraging to see the number of children showing an interest in the arts, and putting in the time to create different pieces.
The Evans Arts Council runs a youth program and Ms Tisdell loves seeing what the kids come up with.
Getting creative and being entertained by something other than technology is really pleasing, Ms Tisdell said.
"It's teaching them to talk to each other, learn to do something from their own imagination, not technology, and kids nowadays are losing that," she said.
"It will also help their mental health because it will get them to talk and it gets them to express, which they don't do if they're on computers and phones all the time.
"Some of the kids I've been teaching, I look at their things and go 'you didn't do that in class', and it makes me really excited because they're doing it at home."
This year, the exhibition will be held at Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre, from August 4 to August 6.
And for anyone interested in getting into art as a hobby, Evans Arts Council holds multiple workshops throughout the year, with all of their information available on the Facebook page.
