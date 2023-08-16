THE ROAD to pregnancy for Simone Lambley and Thomas Elliston was paved with difficulty and heartbreak.
But this was only the beginning of what would be a long nine months, and beyond.
Following the egg donation and In vitro fertilisation (IVF) process, the couple had to wait a gruelling two weeks before it could be confirmed that the implanted embryo had in fact, become a viable pregnancy.
Ms Lambley said she just had a feeling that the process was a success.
And she was right.
At the next follow-up appointment, it was confirmed that the IVF procedure was successful - Ms Lambley was pregnant.
But this confirmation was only the beginning of a separate set of challenges for the couple.
"I was so hopeful, and I so intuitively knew through the IVF [that it had worked] but the minute I found out I was pregnant, I was like 'I have something to lose here - I have everything to lose'."
"And the whole pregnancy I was just so fearful that I was going to lose my baby."
This fear even led to Ms Lambley reducing her hours at work due to her constant anxiety surrounding the pregnancy.
It also meant that in the later trimesters, this anxiety completely took over, and Ms Lambley was going to the hospital a minimum of once a week to check that the baby was okay.
According to Ms Lambley, it was this anxiety that also led to a traumatic birth.
"I had a cascade of interventions," she said.
In August 2022, Ms Lambley's pregnancy had reached full-term, but there was no sign that her body was in labour, or would be anytime soon.
"We basically went overdue, which was horrendous, because obviously the pregnancy was so hard," she said.
And though Ms Lambley was set on labouring naturally, once she had surpassed one week overdue, it was decided that she would have to be induced.
But it was clear that neither her body, nor the baby were ready.
After being induced, Ms Lambley experienced several hours of early labour and intense contractions, but even this process was riddled with roadblocks.
"It seemed like the whole day was against us from the beginning," Mr Elliston said.
The couple had purchased a tens machine, which unfortunately broke during the labour process, this meant that the only place of comfort for Ms Lambley was the shower.
But unluckily, the shower head had blown off, and due to a monitor that was placed on her body, she was unable to utilise the hospital bath.
Ms Lambley had also decided that her preference was to opt out of any have any pain relief, but as there was no other way for her to find comfort, she ultimately decided to have an epidural.
However she opted for only a small dosage, so that she was still able to feel the birthing process.
"The one thing I wanted was to push the baby out on my own," Ms Lambley said.
With active labour came a whole new set of challenges, the first being that the stirrups on the bed were also broken.
"I spent the whole time holding Simone's legs up," Mr Elliston said.
After hours of attempting to push to no avail, ultimately the couple had to agree to the use of a vacuum, which was used three times.
"I was pushing with everything, while he was pulling with the vacuum to try and get her out," Mr Lambley said.
Even with these attempts, there was still only minimal progress, and Ms Lambley had to make the heartbreaking decision between a forceps delivery and an emergency C-section.
Ultimately she decided on the forceps, and the baby was finally here - a little girl - that the couple named Elena.
"He put the forceps on her head, and she was out in one pull," Ms Lambley said.
"Then she was put on my chest, but because she had all the vacuum attempts, it caused her to get a massive subdural heamatoma on her head."
As a result, Elena had to be immediately rushed away, as the haematoma was so severe that she almost needed to be airlifted to Sydney.
"But her haematoma in the end self resolved ... and she just required observation and that was it," Ms Lambley said.
Finally, the couple could enjoy their newborn baby bubble.
