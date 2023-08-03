INJURIES have hit the Bathurst Bulldogs at an inopportune time deep into the Blowes Cup season but there's been one man who's made a very welcome return to the minor premiers of late as they look to peak for finals.
Former NSW Country Cockatoos star Joe Nash played his first full 80 minutes of football in last round's 17-16 heart-stopping win over Orange City in his recovery from injury.
Nash had made a return to the game around a month earlier in the lower grades, where he played limited minutes, before he moved up to top grade's right wing against the Lions.
Bulldogs play their last game of the regular season away to the ever-improving Cowra Eagles this Saturday where they'll hope to have an ideal preparation for their upcoming major semi-final clash against the Orange Emus.
Nash said it's been a gradual process to get himself prepared for his Blowes Cup return.
"It's coming along alright. Last week was my first 80 minutes for the year and I was very tired by the end of that City game," he said.
"My first game back was against Emus where I played 10 minutes after coming back from injury. The following week I played half a game of seconds, then came off the bench for first grade against Forbes and started against Dubbo."
After dealing with a range of knee and hip concerns last year Nash has returned to the field feeling a strong as ever.
Re-injury at the start of this season set his return back but he's been encouraged by how he's felt over the past month.
"Central West was meant to be going on the New Zealand tour and after playing for NSW Country at Adelaide I looked at getting surgery, because they said it would be a three month recovery.
"After four months I came back but ended up re-injuring myself. I was doing weights to get things strong again, and I wasn't too confident on it.
"Before the Emus game Fox [Dean Oxley, coach] gave me a ring to see if I wanted to come to training to see if we could give it a good workout and see if it would hold up. The next day was the best it had felt in eight months.
"I haven't noticed it now. It's just that I've come back at the end of the season where everyone's got their match fitness and I'm kind of playing catch up with everyone else at the moment."
He'll get plenty of that valuable match fitness against a Cowra Eagles side virtually guaranteed to finish the regular season in third place
It's not a certainty just yet as to whether Nash will again find himself on the wing for the gave with the Eagles, and there's a chance that he'll find himself wearing the 15 instead.
"I've played a bit of right wing for Central West over the years and I've mainly played fullback for Country, but I did have a game on right wing for them last year," Nash said.
"I've always found that the right wing acts like a second fullback that can roam around a little bit anyway.
"I talked to Fox about coming back and I know that there's young blokes coming through and they need the chance to develop so I'm happy to play in whatever position I'm needed at."
