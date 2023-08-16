VALUED community groups have received significant funding thanks to both Bathurst RSL Club and Panthers Bathurst.
The ClubGRANTS program is a project undertaken by NSW Clubs, with money coming from a small portion of clubs' poker machine tax.
There were 18 recipients that varied from transport services, mental health services and women's health.
Bathurst mayor Robert Taylor said the ClubGRANTS scheme is an important project.
"ClubGRANTS support a range of activities including community welfare and social services, community development, employment assistance activities, community health services and projects aimed at improving the living standards of low income and disadvantaged people," he said.
Ian Miller, president of Bathurst RSL and one of the ClubGRANTS judges, said he and his team received 33 applications and said it was difficult to cut it down to 18.
He said clubs are committed to supporting local communities .
"It's really important because that's what clubs are about - they're here for the community," he said.
"Last financial year, Bathurst RSL Club handed out $283,000 in donations and sponsorship and this a part of it. That's a lot of money that goes back into the local community and it helps immensely."
Mr Miller said he's seen the money go first hand to people in the community.
"Last Friday I was doing a junior sports awards presentation," he said.
"There was 18 applicants - $9000 handed out all up - and $500 cheques to young athletes that have achieved state or Australian representation just in Bathurst.
"It just shows you the talent we've got in this town. It's tremendous. It's another way that the clubs are supporting all aspects of the community."
