Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia
Photos

Bathurst community groups set to benefit from ClubGRANTS program

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated August 16 2023 - 10:08am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

VALUED community groups have received significant funding thanks to both Bathurst RSL Club and Panthers Bathurst.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.