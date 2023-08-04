Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Bathurst volunteers setting up the Evans Arts Council exhibition at BMEC

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
August 4 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

DEDICATED to the arts, Bathurst residents volunteered their time to help set up for the Evans Arts Council Art Exhibition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.