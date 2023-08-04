DEDICATED to the arts, Bathurst residents volunteered their time to help set up for the Evans Arts Council Art Exhibition.
Featuring an array of different paintings, drawings and sculpture, the exhibition will run from Friday, August 4, to Sunday, August 6.
The Evans Arts Council exhibition has been running for almost 40 years, and continues to grow in popularity.
While normally held at the Bathurst RSL, the event will take place this year at the Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre (BMEC).
The 2023 event will feature over 230 pieces created from artists of all ages.
The opening night will begin at 6pm on Friday, with finger food also available.
Evans Arts Council volunteers were working hard on Thursday to set the venue up and display all of the amazing pieces that will be showcased.
A Western Advocate representative attended the venue to grab a sneak peek at the display.
