CALLING a protected person 15 times from a recorded prison phone has proved damning for an inmate, who was caught hiding the victim's number under another name.
Daniel James Jones, 38, appeared from prison by audio-visual link (AVL) to Bathurst Local Court on July 31, 2023 where he pleaded guilty to eight counts of contravening an Apprehended Violence Order (AVO).
Court documents said between January 27, 2023 and March 13, Jones called the victim 15 times by using a recorded jail phone.
It was heard in court that Jones tried to "circumvent" the efforts of Community Corrections staff and police by putting the victim's phone number on his call list under a relative's name.
But each time Jones called the woman, he was ignored.
"Hello how are you? Hate me all you want [nickname] but we are eventually going to have to talk ...," Jones said in a voicemail sent to the victim on January 28 at 1.41pm.
"Hey [nickname], I need to speak to you ... Please pick up the phone, stop this ... please talk to me," Jones said in another message on February 11 at 7.01pm.
Other voicemails were left by Jones on the victim's phone on February 3, February 4, February 14, February 16 and March 13.
After corrective staff blocked the victim's phone number from prison, Jones called a friend and gave them a message to pass onto the victim.
"Dan said they have blocked both numbers and he needs to speak to you ... can you please book a visit?" the person wrote in a text sent to the victim on March 15 at 2.17pm.
Jones later gave an interview with police on May 16 where he said "I don't care what you guys say, you will never stop me".
Legal Aid solicitor Keith Kuan applied to have Jones released on bail, and offered seven proposed conditions that would have, hypothetically, alleviated concern by the court.
Among the conditions were that Jones would report daily to Wollongong Police Station, offer a $2000 surety, not contact the victim or have any electronic devices.
"It would seem extremely foolish for him to act in this matter [knowing calls were recorded and get away with it] but it wasn't premeditated," Mr Kuan said.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Aaron Burgess told the court the matter had crossed the Section 5 threshold, which - in his view - meant a prison sentence was the most likely outcome for Jones.
"He has got a terrible history ... and he has gone to a great length to contact the victim," Srgnt Burgess said.
"The last paragraph of the 'facts' sums it up, where he said he doesn't care what police think and that nothing would stop him.
"No conditional bail would stop him from offending."
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis said Jones' messages left a "chilling echo", particularly when weight was given to his criminal history.
The court heard Jones has 11 contravene AVO charges on his record, among other offences.
He was also due to be released on parole on July 8, 2023.
"Mr Jones has no respect for Apprehended Violence Orders, which is shown through his criminal record," Ms Ellis said.
"I have no confidence Mr Jones would respect court orders [if he was released on bail].
"These charges will end with jail."
Jones will appear by AVL to Bathurst Local Court on August 14 to be sentenced.
Reporter for the Western Advocate. First began as a sports journalist with ACM in 2018 before moving on to cover news and court.
