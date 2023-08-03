SOME of the region's top junior tennis talent will be looking to deliver their schools success during this Friday's round of the Todd Woodbridge Cup at the Bathurst Tennis Centre.
The competition is open to both stage two (years 3 and 4) and stage three (years 5 and 6) players and is held in the teams format, with each team being made up of two boys and two girls.
Bathurst Tennis Centre director Andrew Mitton said it's great to see a growing competition make its way to the city for the first time.
"It's the first time that we've hosted it. We're hosting one of the preliminary rounds for this before the finals are hosted at Parkes," he said.
"The two winning schools of this combine to go play at Parkes, and the winners of that competition go on to the state finals that will be held in Sydney.
"Perthville have a couple of teams in this and Assumption School have a team entered. I'm sure we'll see more Bathurst teams entered in the future when there's more awareness around the competition.
"It's only the first year it's come to Bathurst so I'm sure it's only going to get bigger and bigger. Some regions do this competition really well, and I know down south and in Victoria it does very well."
Cities across the region have been playing host to their own rounds of the competition.
Mudgee (Friday), Parkes (Monday), Cowra (Tuesday) and Orange (Thursday) have all held their legs of the cup, but Bathurst's is the only edition that features both stage two and three participants.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
