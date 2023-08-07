AS beloved Australian band The Waifs get ready for a new gig at Bathurst, it's a previous performance that sticks in guitarist and vocalist Josh Cunningham's mind.
"On the Beautiful You tour a few years back, we were having a wonderful show at the Bathurst Entertainment Centre - apart from some intermittent technical glitches that had punctuated the night," he remembered.
"A couple of songs from the end of the set, the PA system stopped working altogether, so we all unplugged and came to the front of the stage - as close as we could be to the crowd - and finished the set out completely acoustic with our drummer Dave tapping his brushes on the upright bass.
"It was a very unconventional way to finish out the set, but it made for a unique and memorable night that people still talk about to this day."
IN OTHER NEWS AROUND BATHURST:
The band are on the road again for a tour to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their celebrated Up All Night album, which produced the singles London Still and Lighthouse.
They'll be bringing various guests on this tour, including singer-songwriter Felicity Urquhart, who'll be part of the show at Bathurst.
Like many a visiting musician, Cunningham said he thinks of motor racing when he thinks of the city.
"My main connection to Bathurst - like many other people, I'm sure - is through the James Hardie 1000," he said.
"I realise I'm showing my age there, but I remember each year loving that Sunday of the weekend after the footy grand final.
"It was always such an exciting day watching the legendary Brock vs Johnson vs Moffat vs Richards battles.
"Those drivers of that era still seem like mythical gladiators in my memory and I'm not even a revhead."
He said he's enjoyed doing the rounds of the op shops in Bathurst before, but "whether I get to explore them this time will depend on when we arrive and how long I have before soundcheck".
"Time is often tight on tour and I know we'll be leaving the next day before they open, so I might need to plan a separate visit specifically for a Bathurst op shop day," he said.
The Waifs will perform at Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre this Thursday, August 10.
Visit the Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre website to buy tickets.
YOU never know what a visiting author, musician or singer might say when they are asked if they have a memory of - or association with - Bathurst or the region.
Here are a few:
Author Gabbie Stroud (ahead of an appearance at Bathurst Library): "I remember driving back to Canowindra from Millthorpe and being astonished by all the mice on the road. During that time - late May, early June - there was a mouse plague. I'd never experienced that before."
Guitar legend Ian Moss (ahead of a 2018 gig at BMEC): "I have fond memories of the early days with Cold Chisel, including playing on a stage set up inside the Mount Panorama racetrack. I have done the hot lap a few times at Mount Panorama. I have also played, with Cold Chisel, at Bathurst jail."
Singer-songwriter Guy Sebastian (ahead of a 2018 gig at BMEC): " My first recollection of performing in Bathurst I was schooled quite aggressively in the correct pronunciation of Bathurst. I might have been putting a bit too much emphasis on the 'R', but was informed it's actually more like Bath-hust. Whenever I'm jumping on stage in Bathurst, I'm very grateful and have never forgotten."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.