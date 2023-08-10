KELSO'S Marsden Heights Estate is continuing to grow, with another subdivision, albeit small, proposed for the area.
The seven-lot subdivision, proposed in a new development application (DA), would occur over lots 426 and part of 443 in an unregistered plan off Brennan Drive, Kelso.
The land, which falls between stage 4A and 4B of Marsden Heights Estate, was originally zoned as RE1 Public Recreation, but now it is hoped to be used for residential purposes.
The plans show the lots would range in size from 823.2 square metres to 1385 square metres.
If approved, the lots would have frontage to Brennan Drive and Holman Drive.
According to the Statement of Environmental Effects, prepared by Andrew Burge of Voerman and Ratsep, the site has been highly modified during civil construction works for the adjoining residential development.
"The proposed subdivision is a continuing stage of Marsden Heights Estate consisting of seven residential lots," he said.
The land sought to be subdivided has a history of agricultural use, with this remnant of the original site previously used for livestock grazing with occasional cultivation.
Mr Burge said there is no evidence of previous land use involving horticultural crops, intensive agriculture, sheep dips or stockyards, nor was the original homestead located on this site.
In light of the other residential development in the vicinity of the site, and the economic benefits, Mr Burge has recommended the subdivision be approved.
"The development proposal will provide a positive social and economic impact in the area," he said.
"Subdivision of the land will facilitate a range of residential opportunities consistent with the objectives of the relevant zones together with lifestyle choices for new and existing residents in the Bathurst region.
"An increase in population can lead to improved community facilities and services and additional recreational, tourist and employment opportunities within the LGA."
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
