We're independent and experienced and we're here to help

CENTRAL Tablelands and Blue Mountains Community Legal Centre is an independent, not-for-profit community organisation that provides legal information and advice, casework, community education, advocacy, and law reform.
Our primary function is to improve access to the justice system. We provide support to people in vulnerable situations, including people struggling with money, housing or experiencing other hardships.
Community legal centres are not part of government. We do not provide your information to government or police. We are bound by our professional obligations and community ethics to keep your information private.
We have an office in Orange and Katoomba and provide outreach to the Bathurst Neighbourhood Centre and Relationships Australia.
We attend the AVO list day in Bathurst, Orange, Lithgow and Katoomba.
Our lawyers can meet people at other services by appointment.
We have a focus on family law, DV, ADVOs and can assist with a wide range of other issues.
If we can't assist you, we will do our best to refer to other services in our network.
Our website is ctbmclc.org.au/
Our Orange office can be reached on 4704 0211.
