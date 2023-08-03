THE Central West Premier League Hockey men's and women's competitions are taking a short break this weekend but there's still a great reason to get down to the Cooke Hockey Complex this Saturday and Sunday.
Players from both junior and senior grades will be throwing their support behind cancer awareness by raising money for Daffodil Cottage during the weekend's hockey games.
It follows on from Premier League Hockey's cancer awareness day that was held on July 15, when all matches were held at the Bathurst venue, but now juniors will have their chance to be a part of a similar event after missing out on that occasion.
Sue Watterson said it will be great to see players of all ages supporting a great cause.
"Because the previous cancer awareness day took place in the holidays in cut out the juniors," she said.
"It was decided earlier in the year that we would do one where we'd be able to incorporate everyone all together. This Saturday and Sunday will be our Bathurst fundraiser.
"This will raise money for Daffodil Cottage, as we want to keep it local, and the junior committee decided it would be easier to go with a touch of pink while the seniors will go with a touch of colour based on the cancer they're supporting.
"Daffodil Cottage provides support for all different cancers, and this is something we wanted to hold because so many of our hockey community are affected, either currently or in the past."
Bathurst City and St Pat's find themselves right in the PLH women's and men's finals hunt respectively, and there's also been some exciting battles on a local level as the season heads towards the pointy end.
Kelso (A and C grades) and St Pat's (B and D grades) lead the way across the four senior women's competitions.
In men's A grade Souths (25) have a slender one point advantage over both St Pat's White and Blue, while Ox, Pat's and Souths share the lead in an ultra competitive B grade competition.
In the open girls competition Kelso (20 points) holds a narrow lead over Scots All Saints College (18), Pat's (23) and Kelso (21) find themselves in a great battle for the under 15s girls lead while the two Saints team, Blue (24) and White (22) are looking strong in under 13s girls.
Meanwhile, Bathurst will be sending five of their most promising juniors to Sydney this weekend for under 13s state team trials.
Layla Gibbons, Grace Yeo, Chloe Howard, Zoe Fulton and Mia Grabham will trial over Saturday and Sunday to try and earn a place at the National Championships, to be held in Newcastle from September 23-29.
Bathurst's under 11s boys and girls will also be attending the Western Conference championships across the weekend at Dubbo.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
