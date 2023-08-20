BATHURST Regional Council is remaining tight-lipped about the future of greyhound racing in the city.
Kennerson Park, the home of greyhound racing in Bathurst, was damaged beyond repair after the worst floods in over 20 years hit the city last year.
Following the destruction of Kennerson Park, it was announced that a new track wouldn't be built on the same site.
Now the fight is on for either Bathurst or Orange to be home to a new centre of excellence.
While council supports the development of a centre of excellence in Bathurst, it says discussion with Greyhound Racing NSW (GRNSW) about the track's potential location is confidential.
"Council strongly supports the development of a greyhound centre of excellence in Bathurst and has had lengthy discussions with GRNSW over possible sites," Bathurst mayor Robert Taylor said.
"The details of those discussions are confidential as they relate to commercial decisions by GRNSW and property owners.
"Council understands that GRNSW is yet to make a final decision, and is unsure when it will be made, but is hopeful Bathurst is the preferred location."
Bathurst MP Paul Toole told the Western Advocate earlier this month that he didn't want to see the city 'unfairly' robbed of the sport because of an unavoidable natural disaster.
"Orange has also indicated that it would like the racetrack established in their region," he said in a letter to current Minister for Racing, David Harris.
"This would be totally unfair and unreasonable as the track flooded in Bathurst at no fault to the owners, breeders and locals alike.
"I would ask that you work with GRNSW to ensure that any new license for the track be in Bathurst, where greyhound racing has occurred for many decades."
Kennerson Park's racing surface suffered extensive damage and outside fencing was destroyed after floodwaters from the neighbouring Macquarie River completely submerged the track in November.
Then-GBOTA chief executive officer Allan Hilzinger told the Western Advocate it wasn't economically sound to undertake repairs at the current Bathurst venue and discussions opened up about a potential 'centre of excellence'.
Bathurst's regular Monday meetings were moved to Dubbo and Gunnedah in order to give trainers in the region racing opportunities.
