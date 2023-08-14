SHE has the fitness under her belt, but will personal trainer Kobie Benn 'WOW' the judges with her dance moves? Time will tell.
The owner of WOW Personal Training is one of the 2023 Stars of Bathurst, and will be busting a move, to make a move towards a cancer free future.
The Stars of Bathurst Dance for Cancer initiative is an annual fundraiser, with all money raised going towards Cancer Council.
While Ms Benn hasn't been personally affected by cancer, she knows people who have.
So she is more than happy to be raising money for a cancer free future, after being nominated by two people who participated in last year's event.
"You can't say no to something like this. It brings out the good in people," Ms Benn said.
"Me personally, I'm lucky enough to not have been directly affected by cancer, but two of my husband's grandparents died from cancer, and every second friend has family members have been affected by it."
Ms Benn has already managed to raise over $5000, and is now aiming for $8000.
She has hosted a few fundraising events; including a Bunnings sausage sizzle, selling raffle tickets and a 'train the trainer' session at her gym, which raised $750.
"All of my members paid money to watch me suffer through a really hard workout they came up with," Ms Benn said.
And there's still more fundraising to come, with Daffodil Cottage organising a Biggest Morning Tea event on Tuesday, August 29, and Ms Benn's son organising a dance day at his primary school.
While dancing in front of people is not Ms Benn's forte, she said she is more than happy to put her fear aside in order to raise money and awareness for such a good cause.
She will join six other stars on the dance floor at Bathurst Goldfields on September 16, all aiming to raise as much money as they can for Cancer Council - and also make it through their respective routines.
Ms Benn said, while she can't give too much away, the audience can expect to see a funky, high energy performance.
And she's hoping she nails it.
Anyone wishing to donate to the cause, can do so via the Stars of Bathurst website.
