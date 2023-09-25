THERE'S a new lawn maintenance man in town, but he's not what you would expect from your typical landscaper.
The reason being, he's only 11 years old.
After saving up his pocket money from doing yard work for family and friends, Jaxyn Hodges was able to purchase his own lawn mowers, whipper snippers, and other necessary tools.
From this, he was able to start his own business - Jaxyn's Mowing and Landscaping.
With this business, he offers mowing services, as well as general lawn and garden maintenance.
"I do planting, I plant people's things, I cut all the things off the bushes and get rid of all the stuff I cut off," Jaxyn said
The business is the beginning of what Jaxyn hopes to be a long career in the industry, after he was inspired by two strong men in his life, one of them being his father.
"The other person who inspired me ... was my great pop who passed away a few weeks ago," Jaxyn said.
"He inspired me because I never got to see him much, because he lived in Sydney and he was always working."
Jaxyn's grandfather worked as a truck driver for 67 years, and it was clear that this work ethic has been passed on through the generations.
Jaxyn's father, Malcolm Hodges, currently works as an arborist, and is the main inspiration for Jaxyn pursuing a career in a similar industry.
"I used to ask my dad if he could take me to work when I was about nine," Jaxyn said.
"And he's just a hard worker and he inspired me to make my own business so I could make my own money."
And with this money, Jaxyn is set on buying two things.
The first - a new motorbike.
"My dream bike is probably a Kawasaki 85 race bike," he said.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
Once this dream becomes a reality, Jaxyn is set on purchasing a home.
And he hopes to get there sooner rather than later, all while maintaining quality services for low prices.
Jaxyn said that to mow a smaller yard, he would charge just ten or twenty dollars.
"If it's a really big front yard and back yard, probably about 100 bucks," he said.
If there is a job that seems to be too big for Jaxyn himself, you can be guaranteed that the job will still be done to a high quality, as his dad will be there with him every step of the way.
For anyone wanting to get in contact with Jaxyn regarding his services, they can do so via Malcolm Hodges' Facebook page, or by contacting him directly on 0423554213.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.