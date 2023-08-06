Back to Bathurst officials pictured in the lead-up to the event in early 1924.

THIS week's photo shows part of the Back to Bathurst Week Committee. In the back row is Mr A.H. Dickins and Mr F.H.W. Robinson, joint secretaries. In the front row is Mr F.S. Fraser, honorary treasurer, with Mr J. Beddie, and the mayor Jas Beddie and president of the committee. Note the rosette on their lapels indicating that they are Back to Bathurst officials so people could recognise members of the committee. The event took place from February 23 to March 1, 1924.

The Great War had been over since November 11, 1918, when the Armistice was signed, however, many of the troops who had served overseas did not arrive home until after mid-1919, so this Back to Bathurst Week was taking place basically within five years of this period.



There had been a concentrated effort to raise funds throughout the war in support of both the servicemen and women.

It had taken several years for soldiers who had gone off to war to come home to their families. Some men were away for over six years.

The Back to Bathurst Week executive, as the large group of helpers were called, were listed in the sixpenny souvenir program, and included 29 gentlemen. The group comprised local business-people, hoteliers, teachers, police, jail personnel, residents, council officials and others.



These men and other Back to Bathurst officials were required to wear their rosettes on their lapels.

Obviously, a great deal of organisation went into the event. There were many meetings to ensure, as far as possible, that this event would go off without a hitch.



Another service provided was the Back to Bathurst cars, which the committee called Home Town Cars. They were identified with a red pennant on their windscreen and could be used for free to allow Bathurstians and visitors to be transported home or to their accommodation after events.

Mr R.G. May was on the executive and was the co-ordinator for tours of the Bathurst Experimental Farm which took place on Friday, February 29 from 3pm to 5pm.



Experimental Farm employees acted as guides.



Visitors looked over the administration block, classrooms, dining area, barns, foremen's and workmen's houses and accommodation.



A special display of memorabilia had been set out, including examples of products and produce grown on the farm itself.



They were shown around the orchards in trucks, learning that some of the fruit trees had been planted as early as 1896. The farm boasted a considerable variety of fruit trees.

The Bathurst Agricultural Experimental Farm was established in the mid-1890s and had been managed for over a decade by Mr R.W. Peacock, however, he had left in 1917.



Under his management, this farming establishment really got organised.

Originally, the land for the farm had been occupied by the local racecourse under the control of the Bathurst Jockey Club since the early 1860s.



John Coleman had come up with the course layout and he also drew up the plans for the new research farm.



Over time, some of the produce grown included a wide variety of fruit and vegetables: asparagus, lucerne, cabbages, potatoes, linseed, tomatoes, gooseberries, rhubarb, tobacco, millet (to use for making brooms) and other vegetables.

Another of Bathurst's attractions at the time was Memory Drive, which was located where Stewart Street ends and the Orange Road begins.



This avenue of wattle trees had been planted to commemorate the memory of the 1100 boys who volunteered from the Bathurst district for the Great War from 1914 to 1919.



The local newspaper attested to those who gave their lives over this period.



The proposal to create Memory Drive came from Fred Jennings. The idea certainly found favour with the families and returned servicemen.



When volunteers were called for the purpose of clearing the intended land and digging the holes for the wattle trees, there was a ready response.

Alan McRae is with the Bathurst District Historical Society.