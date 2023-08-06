Western Advocate
Our History

Rosettes bloomed as the Back to Bathurst Week loomed | Yesterday, Today

By Alan McRae
August 6 2023 - 5:00pm
Back to Bathurst officials pictured in the lead-up to the event in early 1924.
THIS week's photo shows part of the Back to Bathurst Week Committee. In the back row is Mr A.H. Dickins and Mr F.H.W. Robinson, joint secretaries. In the front row is Mr F.S. Fraser, honorary treasurer, with Mr J. Beddie, and the mayor Jas Beddie and president of the committee. Note the rosette on their lapels indicating that they are Back to Bathurst officials so people could recognise members of the committee. The event took place from February 23 to March 1, 1924.

The Great War had been over since November 11, 1918, when the Armistice was signed, however, many of the troops who had served overseas did not arrive home until after mid-1919, so this Back to Bathurst Week was taking place basically within five years of this period.

