VOLUNTEERS are putting the final touches on the Bathurst Eisteddfod, ahead of its start later this month.
To be held at the Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre (BMEC), this year will mark the 77th edition of the local eisteddfod.
Eisteddfod president Renee Fowler said this year is exciting, as the committee has partnered with the Sydney Eisteddfod.
"Their general manager Nick Brown offered to partner with us and help us where possible, which is great," she said.
"They have a little more time up their sleeves to help out which is great.
"Like some of our kids went down to Sydney for a big choir and orchestra gala evening to perform.
"There'll be other different opportunities that maybe in the past we wouldn't have got, which is really exciting."
This year's eisteddfod will run from Saturday, August 19, to Friday, September 8.
Ms Fowler said organisers are currently putting together the volunteer roster.
"We're just at the final stages really," she said.
"It's all going well and we're putting together the volunteer roster this week.
"It's changing a lot and it's becoming more challenging each year to find volunteers.
"We're definitely trying to do as much as we can to get people to come and help us for even three or four hours."
Ms Fowler said dance entries are up from last year, while the group weekend is chock-a-block and "bigger than Ben-Hur".
People are also expected to travel from outside of NSW to attend too, including Canberra and Bendigo.
"People always travel," she said.
"Some are visiting family, which is great and they use that as an opportunity to come and perform at Bathurst."
Ms Fowler said it's great to see so many children performing on stage and enjoying an experience they might not normally get.
"The opportunities for these kids to come and perform no matter where they're from is incredible," she said.
"I think a lot of these kids wouldn't normally get this opportunity.
"Maybe they come with their school and they might come from a family that can't afford to go dancing, singing or whatever.
"It's pretty amazing to see the kids do that and watch their excitement."
For more information, visit the Bathurst Eisteddfod Facebook page.
