Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

Federal Court of NSW orders MJK (Bathurst) Pty Ltd to wind up

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
August 5 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE financial difficulties for the company behind Bake, Table and Tea have been unable to be resolved, prompting a court to order it to wind up its operations.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Senior journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.