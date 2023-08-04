Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

Former Group 10 premiership winner Dave Howard makes his step up to Peter McDonald Premiership

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated August 4 2023 - 1:24pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

DAVE Howard could never have imagined that just one week after making his return from an extended mid-season break that he'd find himself playing in the St Pat's Peter McDonald Premiership side.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.