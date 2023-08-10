Views and vistas at your private oasis

Western Advocate's Property of the Week, Friday August 11: "Conschell" 2003 Beaconsfield Road, Wisemans Creek:
Visit realestateview.com.au to learn more about 2003 Beaconsfield Road, or click here to discover this week's realestateview eEdition.
Set in the beautiful Wisemans Creek area, "Conschell" is a 117 acre property that features a thoughtfully designed, quality-built home surrounded by ideal cool climate landscaping.
The home sits high on the property with expansive views of the surrounding countryside and nearby Mount Stromlo. Built originally in 2003, listing agent Sam D'Arcy said the modern yet rustic home was extended in 2014. "It now includes a sundrenched north facing conservatory featuring double glazing and a slow combustion wood heater," he said. "This space opens to a large, paved courtyard which captures the winter sun and provides an ideal indoor and outdoor entertaining space with stunning vistas."
"Conschell" is a four bedroom, three bathroom home that also offers the conservatory along with a study that is perfect for students, a home office, or even a second living area. The main bedroom and second bedroom both feature walk-in robes and ensuites, while the remaining bedrooms are serviced by the main bathroom.
The open plan kitchen, dining and living area is full of light and is the ideal spot to entertain friends and family. The country-style kitchen offers plenty of storage and bench space, and includes large pantry and island breakfast bar.
Subdivided into six main paddocks, along with several smaller ones, "Conschell" boasts approximately 1.2 kilometres of frontage on the reliable Brisbane Valley Creek and Sam said it would make the ideal hobby farm for families, retirees or a professional couple looking to generate a supplementary income.
"A set of steel sheep and cattle yards with a level loading ramp and a crush are conveniently located near the property entrance and make stock handling a breeze," he said. "With five dams, direct access to Brisbane Valley Creek, and a pump which can move water from the creek to supplement stock and domestic water, 'Conschell' benefits from sound water security."
"Conschell" is a magnificently presented home, with fertile country dotted with majestic native gum trees, secure water, and beautiful surroundings and views to match. Located 41 kilometres from Bathurst and just 18 kilometres from Oberon, there is easy access to all the facilities you need while still being able to enjoy the great outdoors at your doorstep.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.