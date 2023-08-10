Views and vistas at your private oasis

The home sits high on the property with expansive views of the surrounding countryside and nearby Mount Stromlo. Built originally in 2003, listing agent Sam D'Arcy said the modern yet rustic home was extended in 2014. "It now includes a sundrenched north facing conservatory featuring double glazing and a slow combustion wood heater," he said. "This space opens to a large, paved courtyard which captures the winter sun and provides an ideal indoor and outdoor entertaining space with stunning vistas."