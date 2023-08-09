IT'S the suburban Bathurst street that is wide, proud and mighty ... but only for about 400 metres or so.
Hereford Street, Gilmour Street and Eglinton Road would all arguably carry much more traffic, but it's West Bathurst's Suttor Street that has the dual lanes.
The question, though, is why? And Bathurst Regional Council is able to provide some clues, but it doesn't have a definitive answer.
Suttor starts off as single lane both ways at the intersection with Lambert and Mitre streets (where a much-talked-about roundabout finally opened in late 2020) and continues that way past Bathurst West Public School.
But then something odd happens: after the Alexander Street roundabout, Suttor suddenly expands to two lanes both ways for a short burst before narrowing again at the Bradwardine Road roundabout.
And that's it.
While debate continues on widening busy Hereford Street, the Western Advocate asked council if it was able to shed any light on why Suttor Street got the dual treatment all those years ago.
Council's planning department said lots on either side of the brief two-lane section of Suttor Street look like they were created largely in the late 1950s, 1960s and early 1970s.
The road reserve on all the survey plans was always very wide, but clearly increased, the planning department said.
The north side of the road is shown as being 66 feet wide on a 1952 survey plan and the south side is shown as being the same width in a 1965 survey plan, but the north side of the road is shown as being 84 feet wide on a 1972 plan.
Council's planning department said it is suspected the road was widened over time as development occurred on both sides of the street and the final split road might have been seen as the best outcome due to the topography of the land.
Council said a lot of new housing was constructed in the Suttor Street part of town, including off Bradwardine Road, to house the new workforce at around the time that the government mapping authority (now Spatial Services) came to Bathurst in the 1970s.
IN another part of town, Bathurst's busy eastern entrance has been progressively widened over recent years.
A duplication of the Great Western Highway through Kelso opened to traffic in March 2017 and a part-duplication of the highway from Kelso to Raglan has now entered the final months of construction.
Once this latest project is finished, the highway will be two lanes in each direction from Ashworth Drive to Raglan's Napoleon Street and two lanes eastbound and one lane westbound from Napoleon Street to east of Ceramic Avenue.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.