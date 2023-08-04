In this region of extremes, resilience rules

A STORY this week about the 1964 Macquarie River disaster in Bathurst might well have brought back a flood of memories for those long-term locals who were around to experience it.
The story was also a reminder of the unpredictable region - and country - in which we choose to live.
"My memories are of waking in the night and we got out in a boat," former Bathurst resident Jillian Mitchell says in a video to promote a push to get adults to learn to swim. "It was just an awful experience. I think that's why I've had a fear of the water ever since."
A quick dig around the Western Advocate archives uncovered some black and white photos that show the scale of the 1964 flood, but then you don't have to go that far back to get an idea of the Macquarie's power.
It was only in November last year that the Great Western Highway was cut between Bathurst and Kelso by the surging river, causing traffic chaos throughout the city.
It was the same month where floodwaters damaged a major gas pipeline not far from Bathurst that consequently cut supplies to tens of thousands.
A few summers ago, though, the Macquarie wasn't even running at Eglinton and Chifley Dam was below 30 per cent as a grinding drought reached its crescendo.
In the same vein, Bathurst recently came to the end of a run of nine straight frosts recorded at the airport weather station and then embarked on a run of three straight unseasonable 18-degree days.
Many an office is adorned with a sign saying "You don't have to be crazy to work here, but it helps".
In Bathurst (indeed, in much of Australia), you don't have to be adaptable to live here, but it helps.
The dark side to our unpredictable, uncompromising weather, of course, is the threat of bushfires and NSW might well be in for a nasty season this year after a La Nina-led reprieve.
Recent grass fires on the Far South Coast and in the Maitland region - winter grass fires - are nothing if not ominous as we settle into what is predicted to be a hotter and drier El Nino period.
Having been drowned by the Macquarie or the Lachlan last November, parts of this region may well be facing a severe fire threat this November as the wheel turns once again.
We'll face the challenge, of course, because we always do. We choose to live here and we choose to accept the conditions that apply.
