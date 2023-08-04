Western Advocate

In this region of extremes, resilience rules

Updated August 4 2023 - 12:54pm, first published 12:53pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Flooding at Carrington Park in June 1964 captured by Howletts Studio.
Flooding at Carrington Park in June 1964 captured by Howletts Studio.

A STORY this week about the 1964 Macquarie River disaster in Bathurst might well have brought back a flood of memories for those long-term locals who were around to experience it.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.