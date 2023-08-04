Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

Bathurst Panthers forced to make changes for Peter McDonald Premiership game against Lithgow Workies

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated August 4 2023 - 3:05pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

BATHURST Panthers are a team who find themselves in both a perfectly balanced but yet topsy-turvy state at the same time, with two rounds of the Peter McDonald Premiership remaining.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.