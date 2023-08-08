FIVE kittens who were dumped in a yard will have a chance for a happy life after finding homes through Stewart Street Veterinary Hospital's adoption program.
The kittens - three males and two females - were about six weeks old when they were brought into Stewart Street Vets on July 28, 2023 after being discovered by a couple of young girls.
Thankfully, the animals were in good shape and didn't need much assistance from the team before they were ready to adopt out.
Vet nurse Bec Hagney said they looked after the kittens for a week before advertising them for adoption on social media.
There was a fantastic response, leading to all of the kittens finding owners within about a day.
"They've all got individual homes and they'll all go in the next week or so when they're a little bit bigger," Ms Hagney said.
"We had them out the front in the adoption box and they basically sold themselves. They're pretty cute."
It's a great outcome for what was a disappointing set of circumstances that led to them being brought to the vets.
"It's so hard. I know it's hard for people; sometimes we don't have the facilities to take them, and the rescues are full, the pound's full, which puts a lot of pressure on people who can't raise them," Ms Hagney said.
However, she believes the growing awareness of pet desexing and desexing programs in the community is helping to reduce instances of litters being abandoned.
"We don't get quite as many as we used to," she said.
"It's just about getting people aware that if you're not going to breed with the animal, get it desexed so we don't have unwanted litters."
If people do find themselves in that situation, she said the best thing they can do is speak to their vet when they know their animal is pregnant.
Vets can help to find a solution before the owner resorts to abandoning them.
"If you do happen to have an unwanted pregnancy, it's best to talk to the vet about it, so that we can make arrangements so they're not dumped," Ms Hagney said.
"We can either agree to take them to the pound or we can help advertise."
Kittens that have been unable to be rehomed often end up as part of Stewart Street Vets' adoption program.
Through the program, the animals undergo health checks and are prepared for adoption, with the opportunity for desexing offered when the animal is sold.
Ms Hagney said the program has been very successful and led to hundreds of kittens being adopted.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
