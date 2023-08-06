Western Advocate
Kelso home destroyed by fire, investigations remain ongoing

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated August 6 2023 - 1:34pm, first published 12:50pm
FLAMES have destroyed a Kelso home, with firefighters fighting for an hour to bring the fire under control.

