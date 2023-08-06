Todd Woodbridge Cup brings new players into tennis at Bathurst

A SUCCESSFUL edition of the Todd Woodbridge Cup has the Bathurst Tennis Centre hopeful that the junior development competition can continue to grow into a bigger and better event in the near future.
Visiting teams spoiled the party for the home schools as St Rafael's of Cowra came away with the Stage 3 (Years 5 and 6) victory while Grenfell Public School were the Stage 2 victors (Years 3 and 4).
Grenfell's success sees them move on to the Stage 2 regional finals to be held in Parkes while for St Rafael's they progress straight to the state finals.
Regional Manager for Central NSW Andrew Yapp said the tournament is a great chance for kids to come together and face new opposition in a welcoming format.
"We've had some comments from teachers in recent years that students don't often have the opportunity to come together to compete against kids from other schools," he said.
"We use modified equipment, with low compression balls and smaller courts and smaller racquets, which gives kids a great entry into the sport."
The primary schools teams tournament is geared towards developing players and uses modified rules to help ease players into the game in a semi-competitive environment.
Teams of eight players - four boys and four girls - took part in the competition.
Each side plays two boys, two girls and four mixed doubles sets - for a total of eight in each tie - and the competition uses single point scoring.
"All the modifications are a bit of a leveller," Yapp said.
"It means that the students who haven't played before can sit and rally with the other students who might be more competent tennis players.
The state final will take place at Sydney Olympic Park in November.
