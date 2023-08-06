THE Evans Arts Council art show has once again proved an excellent opportunity for local artists to showcase their works.
The art show was held at the Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre (BMEC) on Saturday and Sunday, with over a hundred works on display for purchase.
Council's secretary Shirley Walsh said art shows are decreasing in general, so she said the weekend's event was a great opportunity for local artists.
"We've got some beautiful artwork here," she said.
"The idea is to showcase people's hard work, so that they have a platform where they can sell their stuff and show what they're doing."
"Apparently there's a decreasing number of art shows around, so it's important to have it for them."
A yearly event - besides during the COVID-19 pandemic - the council traces its history back to 1985.
Starting off as a show that went around in a caravan to Rockley and Sofala, the show moved to the Evans Arts Hall.
It then moved to the Bathurst RSL, but it had to go elsewhere this year due to renovations.
David Young, the council's publicity officer, is new to the council.
In what is a predominately women-oriented group, he's been trying to encourage more men to join.
"We'd like to be encouraging more men to come involved with the show," he said.
"How I got into it was because I won a prize.
"Then there was a request to take over one of the classes to have teacher in acrylics."
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.