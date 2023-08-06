CSU Football Club will be celebrating more than $10,000 raised for mental health, after the eighth edition of the Headspace Cup.
Held from August 4-6, the Headspace Cup is an annual fundraiser which helps raise money and awareness for youth mental health.
CSU FC raised $2500 at a trivia night at B-Town BBQ on Friday night, with a total of $5000 raised from donations by Sunday morning.
CSU FC president Sophie Norris is confident the $10,000 mark will be cracked once all the final tallying and counting is finished in a couple of days time.
"We've got people raising money, whether it's people filling up buckets or helping out at the tents selling stuff," she said.
"We've had a few big donations from some generous clubs and obviously BDF [Bathurst District Football] has pledged a lot of money for today, depending on how games go."
As of Sunday morning, Macquarie United had donated $300, Abercrombie had given $500 and Bathurst City Red Tops had offered $500.
Ms Norris was thankful for the support the local Bathurst soccer community has shown during the Headspace Cup.
"It's so great and we really appreciate the support because we couldn't do it without their support," she said.
"It wouldn't come to fruition without other clubs buying merch, promoting on social media and BDF pushing it too.
"It gets the support it does because we all come together and work as a team for such a great cause."
BDF president Peter Scott said it was great to see how supportive the local football community was.
"The Headspace Cup is a great initiative and BDF is proud to work with CSU FC every year to make sure it's well supported," he said.
"We're extremely thankful for the support from all our member clubs, whether through monetary donations, buying raffle tickets or buying headspace memorabilia."
In terms of the actual trophy, the Headspace Cup remained in the hands of the BDF, where it has since the cup's second edition.
