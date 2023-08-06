Western Advocate
Mudgee Dragons beat St Pat's in Peter McDonald Premiership action at Jack Arrow Sporting Complex

Alexander Grant
Updated August 6 2023 - 6:10pm, first published 6:00pm
SEPARATE sin bin and send off offences threatened to put the Mudgee Dragons on the back foot in Sunday's Peter McDonald Premiership clash in Bathurst against St Pat's.

