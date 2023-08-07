Western Advocate
Man allegedly punched in face during soccer game in Bathurst

August 7 2023 - 11:18am
NSW Police Force's emblem. Picture file
Investigations remain ongoing after a man is alleged to have been punched in the face during a soccer game in Bathurst.

