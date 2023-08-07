THEY had top spot in the Blowes Cup sewn up prior to Saturday's final round clash but the Bathurst Bulldogs wanted to enter the major semi-final in the right fashion.
A tough win away to a dangerous Cowra Eagles side was the best preparation that the Bulldogs could have asked for.
Bulldogs pushed clear of the Eagles late in their game at Cowra Rugby Club to record a 34-15 win.
Oxley said it's a result for the club to rally around after several weeks of constant changes that have been forced upon the first grade lineup.
"It was uncertain how we were going to go because we were throwing up a new set of combinations and we had some players coming back as well, and we weren't sure how they'd recover from their injuries," he said.
"I thought we came out pretty well and built confidence for our game against [Orange] Emus that's coming up.
"This was a game that opened up late for us, and in every hard game that we play it's going to take a fair bit to weather the storm. Cowra were without a couple of their key players so if we play them again it's certainly not going to be easy.
"They were pressing hard early and it was only late in the game when things started opening up for us."
Oxley said that there was a sense of trepidation among both camps throughout the game, knowing that each side was effectively playing only for pride.
"We were in the difficult position where neither of us were going to benefit from the result," he said.
"Cowra couldn't progress or drop from third regardless of the result and we were in the same position at the top of the table. That meant that injuries or cards could put people out for the following week, and that was certainly an underlying theme.
"When those things are in the back of your mind it's hard to play normal football."
Bulldogs centre Hunter Davis scored twice in the victory.
Oxley said it was another strong performance from a player who tends to fly under the radar.
"I thought that was his best game of the year. He was coming off the back of not playing against [Orange] City, having been sick, and while he was still battling the flu a bit on Saturday he demonstrated his enthusiasm and energy for the game," he said.
"He's an important member of our team who goes a little bit unmentioned at times because he just does his job and he influences a lot of players on the field with his confidence."
Bulldogs took an early 3-0 lead in the game through a Kurt Weekes penalty and came close to scoring the opening try 10 minutes later when they knocked on just a metre out from the Cowra line.
They wouldn't have to wait long to correct that error when Daniel Woods was the last set of hands in a series of quick passes to the left wing.
Eagles' Michael Millar stunned the Bulldogs less than a minute after the kick-off when he intercepted a pass on the Bathurst 22m and ran into clean air for a try to make it 8-7.
Following a back-and-forth run of play it looked like that one-point margin might stay there until half-time but a fast, direct run from Davis off a Bulldogs scrum saw him score to make it 15-7 at the break.
After tough opening 10 minutes of the new half Noah Ryan opted to take a penalty for the Eagles to bring the margin back to five.
But a score from close range to Joe Nash, a brilliant solo try to Davis and a try down the right side to Jarrod Zuvela made it 34-10 with a little under 15 minutes to go.
Eagles managed to find a consolation try just before the final siren when Braydan Farrell-Gray finished off a rolling maul.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
