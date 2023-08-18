Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

Bob Dix celebrates 30-year milestone in Variety B to B Bash

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated August 18 2023 - 6:59pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

HE thought he would end up doing only a couple of drives, but last Sunday morning Bob Dix left Bathurst to partake in his 30th Variety B to B Bash.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.