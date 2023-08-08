IF THEY aren't mates yet, either Kelsey Borgstahl and Michael Duddek will be or they'll hate each other.
The two Bathurst mates will band together this month to form the team XCELR8 as they participate in the Mystery Box Rally, a Cancer Council fundraiser that takes them on an unknown route in Queensland.
They'll be in the car for four straight days and they'll clock up some serious kilometres, as they drive alongside hundreds of other competitors from the city of Bundaberg on the state's east coast on August 12 and return four days later.
The only place they'll known they'll be going to is back to Bundaberg at the end, but in between it'll be a mystery.
Mr Borgstahl, who'll be competing in his first Mystery Box Rally, said participates will engage with rural communities throughout the journey.
"It's just very much more of a social rally where you go," he said.
"They do four rallies a year and it's all about just getting a heap of people together, raising money for an important cause.
"A lot of the rallies are designed to go into rural communities. Pubs put on feeds for us in these communities.
"Each day they let us known where we've got to meet and that's the crux of it."
Mr Duddek is participating in his second rally, having competed in his first last year with his father Lutz Duddek, who will also compete this year alongside his daughter Candice.
He's back again this year because he's seen how cancer has affected so many lives.
"It's to raise money for cancer and it's touched my life, so I'm sure it's touched a lot of people," he said.
"It's a really good cause to raise money for.
A number of local businesses have come onboard to support the team and in their goal to raise money for cancer.
Since its beginning, the rally has raised almost $40 million and has raised just over $900,000 in 2023 alone.
