A FAMILY Fun Day in Kings Parade was the perfect way to mark the Variety B to B Bash starting in Bathurst this year.
The fun day - held on Saturday, August 5 - featured live music, entertainment, kids' activities and, of course, a chance to see the vehicle entrants and meet their colourful crews before they headed off the next day.
The themed cars for this year's B to B Bash include Frozen, Herbie the Love Bug, Lego, Batmobile, Three Little Pigs, Avengers, Star Wars, Trolls and Super Mario Brothers.
During their 11-day event, this year's entrants will travel 5500 kilometres, visiting Hay, Broken Hill, Wilpena Pound, Coober Pedy, Yulara, Uluru and Meekatharra and stopping at remote schools along the way to provide grants for equipment.
They will finish their adventure on Wednesday, August 16 at Western Australia's Batavia Coast.
