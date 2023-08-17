VALUED community groups have received significant funding thanks to both Bathurst RSL Club and Panthers Bathurst.
The ClubGRANTS program is a project undertaken by NSW Clubs, with money coming from a small portion of clubs' poker machine tax.
There were 18 recipients, ranging from transport services to mental health services and women's health.
