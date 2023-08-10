Western Advocate
Settle in at the showground for a day of competition and conversation | Rural Notebook

By John Seaman
August 10 2023 - 12:00pm
A mother and son moment. This is her first calf.
THIS Saturday brings the Bathurst Merino Association's Annual Ram Expo at the showground that will run from 10am to 3pm.

