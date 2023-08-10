A RANGE of community groups providing much-needed services have received funding through the annual ClubGRANTS scheme, presented at a function at Bathurst Panthers last week.
ClubGRANTS are undertaken by NSW Clubs, and we thank Bathurst Panthers and Bathurst RSL for their support of this important program.
ClubGRANTS support a range of activities including community welfare and social services, community development, employment assistance activities, community health services, and projects aimed at improving the living standards of low income and disadvantaged people.
Successful recipients and their projects were:
THIS week we had a visit from Japanese students organised by the International Youth Association of Japan.
The students stayed in Bathurst for seven days and were hosted by local families.
They toured various schools, museums and other sites around the region and popped into council chambers as well.
The students are continuing a long tradition of cultural visits and I am looking forward to our ongoing and longstanding friendship with the people of Japan.
