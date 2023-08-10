Western Advocate
Home/Comment/National Opinion

Grants will give a great boost to hard-working community groups | Mayor's say

By Mayor Robert Taylor
August 10 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mayor Robert Taylor with the Japanese students who visited Bathurst recently.
Mayor Robert Taylor with the Japanese students who visited Bathurst recently.

A RANGE of community groups providing much-needed services have received funding through the annual ClubGRANTS scheme, presented at a function at Bathurst Panthers last week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.