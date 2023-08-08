ARE you an artist or are you in a band that would love to get out on the road?
Touring in regional NSW offers opportunities to play new venues, develop your live performance, increase your audience and connect with other artists.
But it's important to consider when you'll get the most out of touring and make sure you're ready to hit the road.
Artists, managers, promoters and others interested in touring are invited to attend the first session in a special series of Sound Advice sessions focused on touring regional NSW.
Come along to learn what you should think about before touring, steps you can take to get tour-ready, and tools and information available to help you, including the MusicNSW Regional Touring Network.
The online session will be held on Tuesday, August 15 at 6pm.
Register at events.humanitix.com/sound-advice-touring-regional-nsw-are-you-ready
WHETHER you're a seasoned musician or just starting out, understanding the ins and outs of budgeting for a tour is crucial to heading out on the road with confidence.
Artists, managers, promoters and others interested in regional touring are invited to attend an upcoming session on the knowledge and tools you need to confidently navigate the world of tour budgeting.
Learn to make a budget, including estimating expenses, revenues and your bottom line.
Discover where you'll need to allocate money and how to prioritise and optimise your spending.
Get tips on how to manage your cash flow before, during and after the tour.
You'll also get a comprehensive template that you can personalise and use for all future tours.
Speakers for this online session, the second in a series focused on touring regional NSW, will be Rad Music's Daniel Radburn and Mark Bawden.
The session will be held on Thursday, August 17 at 6pm.
Register at events.humanitix.com/sound-advice-touring-regional-nsw-fine-tuning-your-finances
Arts OutWest works in partnership with MusicNSW to support the regional music co-ordinators and program.
COME and join the Family Fridays early childhood group class at Mitchell Conservatorium.
This class is the ideal place for pre-school-aged children (zero to five years) to begin learning the building blocks of music in a fun and dynamic environment.
It's a great opportunity for siblings to learn in a group.
Children will begin to progress through weeks of fun topics with our experienced teacher, Elissa Jones, learning about all sorts of music.
There are limited spots available for this class every week, so bookings are essential.
Only one ticket per family is required.
Get tickets at events.humanitix.com/early-childhood-music-family-fridays-u4n7n9ux/tickets
AUSTRALIA'S The Waifs are celebrating the 20th anniversary of their breakthrough album Up All Night by heading out on a massive tour of Australia.
On this special night at Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre, the band will play the full album from beginning to end and then share other fan favourites.
They will be joined by special guests and great friends Joshua Cunningham and Felicity Urquhart.
Limited tickets are still available for Thursday, August 10 at Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre.
Get tickets at www.bmec.com.au/whats-on/the-waifs-up-all-night-20th-anniversary-tour/
