LONG-RUNNING local business The Dance Factory has secured a temporary solution while it looks to find a new home somewhere in the city.
Owner Felicity King says she is very pleased to have been given the use of a Glenray building on Browning Street as her students prepare for the upcoming Bathurst Eisteddfod.
Ms King told the Western Advocate earlier this month that the dance studio was on the hunt for a new premises after the sale of the commercial building in George Street where the business had been a long-term tenant.
"Through connections, we heard about Felicity's need," Glenray marketing manager Elisa Miller said.
Ms Miller said "so many people" had been helpful and had provided support to Glenray when it lost its head office and laundry and dry cleaning building on the corner of Browning and Stewart streets to fire in May 2018, so general manager Kath Graham and the organisation "just want to do something to pass that on and give that back to the community".
The building that has been offered to The Dance Factory is near the Research Station Drive part of Browning Street and is used for Glenray's Lifestyle and Learning Program.
"People with disabilities come through the day and we run a range of activities here - everything from singing and cooking and arts and crafts to woodwork and gardening," Ms Miller said.
"The guys are finished generally by about 3.30 to four o'clock, so, basically, it was available in the afternoons and the evenings."
Ms King said The Dance Factory would probably use the building for the next four weeks or so.
"I'm very pleased that we've got somewhere just for the interim to get the kids through to the Bathurst Eisteddfod," she said.
She said The Dance Factory has a few parents who are involved with Glenray "and we managed to work together and find a spot that we can rehearse in".
In the meantime, the search for a permanent premises will go on.
Ms King told the Advocate earlier this month that she had been overwhelmed by the support she had received.
"Some local real estate agencies have actually reached out and offered to help and keep an eye out for places ... which has been incredible," she said.
"I've even had some business owners reach out just for guidance and to talk to me as a friend, which has been really nice."
