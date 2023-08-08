HOCKEY players got their pre-game cardiovascular workout on Saturday morning, all thanks to a broken air compressor.
As part of its cancer awareness fundraising day on Saturday and Sunday, the Bathurst Hockey Association had plans to decorate the complex with coloured balloons - that is, until the compressor gave up the ghost.
But thanks to the lungs of 50 under 18s players who were eager to help, the balloons were blown up in no time.
Sue Watterson, chair of the Junior Girls Hockey Association, said the day was an overwhelming success, with almost $1500 in cash donated which will be passed on to Daffodil Cottage.
"It was fabulous," Mrs Watterson said of the day, which hasn't been held for a couple of years.
"COVID interrupted it, so it has been a good five or six years since we've held it, but this year it was a real community effort."
Mrs Watterson said Western Premier League recently held a pink round in Bathurst for breast cancer, however, it was during the school holidays when juniors weren't playing.
"We didn't want our kids to miss out on the need for them to be conscious, so we picked it [last weekend]," she said.
"There was a general bye in Premier League, so it was just Bathurst players - all Bathurst teams playing."
She said junior teams were invited to wear a touch of pink, while senior teams could wear a touch of colour in support of any cancer - for example, teal for ovarian cancer or yellow for bone cancer.
"It was 'just a touch of colour'," she said.
"There were some people who really went all out - they had the tutus and had the coloured shirts - but we tried to have it so it was a touch of colour with an emphasis on the fundraising.
"Like the pink day last month, we planned to blow up balloons to decorate the complex, but the compressor broke on Friday afternoon.
"So Saturday morning, the first 50 players that arrived for under 18s all had to blow up a balloon to help decorate the complex.
"And the other kids who were not playing in the first round, they and their parents helped to decorate the clubhouse.
"It was a really big community effort; not just one or two people."
In addition to almost $1500 in cash taken on the day, other donations were also taken electronically, which have yet to be added to the balance.
"We took donations on the Square [EFTPOS] in the canteen, that gets uploaded a little later," Mrs Watterson said.
"We used the technology so people could donate through the Square.
"We also had a raffle on the day from Farmgate Meats, which was won by Olivia McDonald, who was playing hockey on Sunday, which was fantastic."
Overall, she said she was delighted with the outcome of the weekend.
"Absolutely everyone got into the spirit of it," she said.
"They were helping out. When I had to go and do things around the complex, people would volunteer to sit and help collect donations, so it was a tag team effort.
"I think people really embraced it."
