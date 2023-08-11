Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

Julia Maher is one of the Stars of Bathurst Dance for Cancer 2023

Alise McIntosh
By Alise McIntosh
Updated August 11 2023 - 1:29pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

TWINKLE, twinkle, Julia Maher, who is one of this year's stars, and will be participating in the annual Bathurst fundraiser, Stars of Bathurst Dance for Cancer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alise McIntosh

Alise McIntosh

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.