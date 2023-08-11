TWINKLE, twinkle, Julia Maher, who is one of this year's stars, and will be participating in the annual Bathurst fundraiser, Stars of Bathurst Dance for Cancer.
By day, she works as the community engagement and health promotions officer at Central West Women's Health Centre (CWWHC).
And by night, she is transforming into a dance sensation, all to raise money for the Cancer Council.
And she's doing it from a pole.
"I'm dancing with Dancin' Divas Pole Studio ... and for this routine, I'm on the pole the entire time," Ms Maher said.
"It's pretty much trick after trick and it's going to absolutely wear me out on the night but I'm hoping it will look good."
As well as knowing that she will inevitably be exhausted after her routine, Mr Maher said there was another matter that she had to contend with - knowing that she will be in very minimal clothing in front of a very maximal audience.
The nature of pole dancing is that wearing less clothing allows for easier and more fluid movement during the dance routine.
"If I was any more clothed, I wouldn't be up there," she said.
"I just think to myself, I'm kind of young, if there's any time in life that I'll be getting the rig out, it's got to be sooner rather than later, and at the same time, I'm getting my skin out so I can stay on that pole, so shorts and a sports bra it is."
So far, Ms Maher has been rehearsing for Stars of Bathurst for more than five weeks, and has been able to put the bones of the routine together.
In addition to practising her routine each week, Ms Maher has been busily raising funds for the cause.
So far she has managed to raise just over one thousand dollars for the charity, but she is hoping to bump up these figures with two major fundraising efforts, both of which still have tickets available.
These events are a Drag Queen Bingo, hosted by none other than Bathurst's best drag queen, Betty Confetti, and a Cocktail Masterclass hosted by a topless male entertainer.
On Friday, August 11, the Bingo night will take place from KeyStone 1889, and will have a variety of exciting prizes and raffles up for grabs, all donated by local businesses.
"I have a very, very spicy auction happening that night," she said.
"I haven't given away what it is yet, but I'm collaborating with Skin Fantasy Tattoo and Piercing for it."
On Saturday, August 12, the Cocktail Masterclass will take place from Dancin' Divas Pole Studio, and will give attendees the opportunity to make, and drink, four different cocktail flavours.
Ms Maher is hoping that after the weekend's events, she will reach more than four thousand dollars raised for a good cause.
She said she would encourage everyone to come along to what will be a great night of entertainment for the Stars of Bathurst event, which will be held on Saturday, September 16 from the Bathurst Goldfield's.
