YOU can often tell a lot from how a team's faring mentally by the way they bounce back from tough moments.
If the Bathurst Bushrangers' efforts on Saturday are anything to go by then they're looking like they're in the right frame of mind for their upcoming AFL Central West senior men's finals run.
After dropping a third straight derby to the Giants the Bushrangers returned to the winner's circle in a big way over the weekend with a 122-point win over the Dubbo Demons.
There was no mercy shown by the Bushrangers in a 21-13-139 to 2-5-17 result at South Dubbo Oval.
Bushrangers coach Alex Davey labelled the game as one of the better four-quarter efforts the team has produced this year.
"We had a fairly consistent game. We played four quarters of footy, which is something we talked about at training over the week, and all the things we've been working on through the season are coming together at the right time of the year," he said.
"Hopefully that's putting us in a great position for finals.
"Matt Archer had a good game at half forward, kicking eight goals, and he was outstanding and really lifted the team.
"I thought that Josh Connellan also provided us with a lot of run on the wing as well."
Bushrangers made mid-season positional adjustments that look to be bringing the best out of their side when it matters most.
Davey said it's nice to have that setup looking close to locked in for the upcoming finals campaign.
"We've pretty much got everything locked in. It's now just about fine tuning a few small details," he said.
"There's probably one or two positions that we're not quite sure on. We've got plans up our sleeve that we'll focus on for the next two games before finals."
Any minor premiership hopes that remain for the Bushrangers would require two massive wins in their last two games along with two big losses for the Giants - something that ranks close to zero in likelihood.
That means Bushrangers will be forced to take the longer road if they're to reach the grand final, so Davey hopes the extra match time gives the team a chance to build themselves up.
"With the position we find ourselves in things haven't gone to plan for us so far," he said.
"The extra game could help us out with our structure and give us some time to sort ourselves out."
Next up for the Bushrangers will be a game at home with the Tigers ahead of the fifth and final derby of the regular season against the Giants.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
