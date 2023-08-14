THE popular public tasting night will be back on the calendar when the National Cool Climate Wine Show returns for its 24th year in 2023.
Each year, the show brings together a variety of cool climate wines to Bathurst to be closely assessed on their quality and determine which ones are the best.
Like many events in recent years, the COVID-19 pandemic affected the size of the event in 2022, but in 2023 the number of entries has increased by almost 30 per cent.
That means around 550 wines, put forward by 120 exhibitors, will be on the table when judging commences on August 29 at the Charles Sturt University Rafters Bar.
It's the second time the show has been held there, with the venue proving in 2022 that it was the ideal place to hold such an event.
National Cool Climate Wine Show committee member Felicity Baines said it had all the facilities to make the event run smoothly.
"It was fantastic. We had different spaces, which was good," Ms Baines said.
"We had the wine cellar, so the judges couldn't see the labels on the bottles.
"The judging area was great. We had two tables and a lot of natural light."
The outdoor area alongside the Rafters Bar was also beneficial, giving the judges a place they could go to discuss the wines they'd tasted.
Russell Cody, of McWilliams and Calabria Wines, will return as chief judge in 2023, and is set to be joined by eight other wine experts for the judging process.
National Cool Climate Wine Show committee member Lee Moras said the judges love coming to Bathurst for the event, and as a result they become ambassadors for the region.
The judging will be completed by midday on September 1, hours before members of the public get to try the wines for themselves.
An exclusive public tasting event will be held at the Rafters Bar from 5.30pm to 7.30pm.
"They can taste wines they haven't tried before and do a comparison between them," Ms Baines said.
There will wines from all over the country, including several from the Bathurst region, which tend to do well in the blind tastings.
"Last year, we had every single one of our vignerons who entered receive a medal," Ms Moras said.
Tickets to the public tasting night are on sale now through the event website and must be purchased in advance.
A courtesy bus service will be provided by Bathurst Tours and is included in the ticket price.
The bus will depart from Russell Street, opposite the courthouse, in 15 minute intervals from 5.15pm to 6pm.
It will then offer return trips from CSU to the city centre at 7pm, 7.15pm, 7.30pm and 7.45pm, giving people an opportunity to get dinner at a local restaurant before heading home.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
