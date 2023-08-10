UNFORTUNATELY, even with all the signatures and success stories of the Active Kids voucher program, the NSW Labor Government decided to wind the program back.
This is totally unfair when cost of living is an issue for all families across the state and I want to see as many kids as possible participating in sport.
A small win was that we were able to get the voucher retained, but it has been reduced to $50 from the previous $100.
Please note the new eligibility requirement only allowing families using Family Tax Benefit A has been removed and all families are now able to access the $50 voucher.
Please be assured that I will continue to lobby for this program to be reinstated to its former position of $100 as it provides a positive impact to families across our electorate and supports our kids to lead a healthy and active lifestyle.
LABOR'S announcement of a 4c per litre reduction in fuel for seniors at United service stations is a weak attempt to compensate eligible seniors who are at risk of losing their $250 Regional Seniors Travel Card.
This plan makes it impossible for seniors living in our region to save as much as they do with our card.
Firstly, you need to have a United service station in your town or city and, if you tick that box, you need to put an unrealistic amount of petrol into your car in order to save as much money.
An eligible senior with a vehicle that has a 60-litre fuel tank would save $2.40 each time they fill it from empty, and would need to do that 105 times a year in order to save more than the $250 they do with our Regional Seniors Travel Card.
That's basically twice a week.
The Coalition rolled out the Regional Seniors Travel Card in 2019, and more than a million cards have been distributed since, but Labor cut off applications for the card in July, months earlier than the program's plan.
For Labor to pass this off as a genuine cost-of-living measure for seniors is laughable.
They should keep the Regional Seniors Travel Card because it was a good program that made a meaningful difference to the lives of elderly residents in our regional communities.
I urge residents of the region to sign a petition designed to pressure the Labor government into keeping a hugely successful cost-of-living measure aimed towards regional seniors.
