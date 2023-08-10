DISPELLING myths and breaking down barriers.
They were two of the aims of a recent event held at Charles Sturt University Bathurst that was attended by around 80 local students.
The CSU Future Directions Day gave Kelso High year nine students a chance to see what higher education at the university could be like.
According to CSU, the students toured the university's lecture halls, classrooms, laboratories, library, First Nations spaces and the gym and had sessions, including hands-on activities, with faculty members in psychology, engineering, nursing and paramedicine.
Those activities included practising resuscitation on a mannequin.
"We offer students from local regional high schools the opportunity to experience a university campus in a fun and relaxed way," Future Moves program co-ordinator (Central West) Ben Rodwell said.
"By showing them first-hand what university life looks like, where and how learning takes place, and introducing them to current undergraduates, we hope to dispel myths and break down barriers to tertiary education for students, many of whom will be first in their family to attend university.
"Students in regional and remote areas are underrepresented in higher education, so to combat this the Future Moves team tries to raise the aspirations of young people attending these outreach events.
"Our aim is to encourage them to stick with their education and build towards the future they dream of."
CSU says additional Future Direction Days for year nine students will be held in Bathurst on Thursday, August 31.
The recent Future Directions Day followed the Bathurst Careers Expo being held at CSU for the second year in a row.
It was attended by hundreds of students from Bathurst and the wider region, who had the chance to talk to potential future employers as well as representatives from TAFE and universities.
