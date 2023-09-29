SHE'S been a star on the hockey field and on the rugby pitch, really almost any sport you can think of, chances are Mardi Watts has played it.
But with being a versatile athlete, comes its own set of challenges.
After being knocked down in her prime due to overuse injuries, and having to withdraw from the NSW Waratahs Super W squad in 2018 and 2019, Ms Watts knew it was time to get serious about recovery.
This is when her business, Escape Recovery Studio really started to take shape.
After working as a massage therapist, specialising in remedial and sports massage for six years, Ms Watts wanted to expand her repertoire, and find a way to help others to always perform at their peak.
This is when she found the benefits of meditation, as well as other health modalities including ice baths, Pilates and dry needling.
"I was playing with the Waratahs Rugby Union team, leading into the Super W series, and I was riddled with injuries and I just couldn't get on top of my own overuse injuries, and it was so bad that I actually had to withdraw from the team before the comp started," she said.
"I was doing all of the right things like rolling, stretching, strength training, and I was like, what am I missing?
"So then I sort of stumbled into meditation ... and I found a technique called Effortless Meditation and that has just helped so much to stop the over-training side of things and just let my body heal from the inside."
"Hopefully I can help them before they get to the point where I was, and having to withdraw from a team because of injuries," Ms Watts said.
And Ms Watts has found the benefits of meditation to be the key to balancing both mental and physical health.
"The biggest one that I have found is stress relief, just finding a way to escape the chaos of life," she said.
"It's a bit of a haven where you can let everything go ... no-one has time to sit still anymore, so it's such a good practice to get into. It's about sitting still so your brain can heal from everyday life."
The studio, which is located in the central business district caters to a variety of needs, and with the ever-expanding services, Ms Watts is hoping to move into a larger studio in a suitable location.
In the mean time, she said she was loving being able to assist the Bathurst community in their wellness journeys.
"Everyone needs to do their wellness," she said.
