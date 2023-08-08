THE little village of Newbridge, south-west of Bathurst, is getting ready for a weekend of art and a whole lot more.
Spring Into Art at Newbridge in late October will feature an art show and artisan markets, according to spokeswoman Sarah Hunter.
As well, she says the beautiful gardens of Newbridge will be open for visitors' enjoyment.
"In 2023, come along to see what's new at the gardens which were open last year: Rustic Cottage, Hog Bristle Native Garden and Barthaven," she said.
"There are some more gardens to inspect - more information to come - and a new initiative, the village garden walk, where exquisite and intriguing front gardens will be flagged for you to enjoy from over the garden fence.
"Take inspiration, purchase plants and enjoy the ambience of these gardens as they showcase the best of springtime in the Central Tablelands."
Entries for all sections of the Back Creek Art Show are now open and will close on October 8.
Entry forms can be found at www.newbridgensw.com.au.
The art show opening night will be held on Friday, October 20.
