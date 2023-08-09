Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

Paul Toole calls on Bathurst council to commit more funds to Hereford Street

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
August 10 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

IT'S a start, but just not enough.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Senior journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.