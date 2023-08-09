IT'S a start, but just not enough.
Member for Bathurst Paul Toole says Bathurst Regional Council needs to commit more funds towards the entire Hereford Street corridor upgrade, after allocating $3 million in its budget to one intersection.
Hereford Street is a problem that continues to get worse, with increasing residential development putting more and more pressure on the primary route between Kelso and the Bathurst central business district.
Like many Bathurst residents, Mr Toole is also growing frustrated with the congestion experienced at peak times.
"The way that we're seeing the traffic build up, it probably won't be that far away that it will be quicker for me to walk home than actually sit in the car," he said.
Council has a preliminary design for an overall upgrade to the road corridor, stretching from Durham Street to Gilmour Street, and has engaged designers for the Hereford-Gilmour intersection, but at this stage has little in the way of money allocated to it.
In the past, councillors have made no secret of their intention for council to source funding from the state and federal governments to carry out the upgrade.
But Mr Toole at all times has been adamant that council needs to commit "serious dollars" of its own before passing around the collection plate.
And his opinion hasn't changed, even with the recent budget allocation.
"Whilst it's good Bathurst Regional Council has $3 million on the table to start looking at Hereford Street with traffic lights on Hereford Street and Gilmour Street, it's important that they actually contribute further funding to do the road and the bridge that is going to be required to cross the Macquarie River," Mr Toole said.
He also wants to know how much the entire Hereford Street corridor upgrade is going to cost, doubting that the figure from 2021 is still relevant given inflation.
When the preliminary design was returned to council from consultants WSP Australia in 2021, it estimated a minimum cost of $25 million.
"I'm always happy to advocate for more funding to assist the council, but we really need to know what the cost of the road is going to be to upgrade, what the cost of the new bridge is going to be, and also that council makes a significant contribute," Mr Toole said.
"Council talks about Hereford Street, they talk about a bypass, they talk about better access into town from Eglinton, they talk about the Eleven Mile Drive - let's see some real dollars being put into these important road projects that are needed across our area sooner rather than later."
In response to questions from the Western Advocate, Mayor Robert Taylor said an updated cost estimate would come through the detailed design process.
"Council will be progressing with the detailed design of the corridor upgrade in stages, commencing with the detailed design of the intersection of Hereford and Gilmour streets," he said.
"A revised cost estimate will be obtained based on the detailed design, which will allow applications for grant funding to progress."
The contractor doing the design work, Barker Ryan Stewart, was given around 30 weeks from the end of July, 2023 to complete the design and obtain construction approvals.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
